Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
5841 Werk Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
5841 Werk Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Katherine M. Westbrook Obituary
Katherine M. Westbrook

Katherine M. Westbrook, (nee Feldner). Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Robert L. Westbrook. Loving mother of Robert L. (Linda) Westbrook Jr. Cherished grandmother of Melissa (Rob) Healey, Julie, Robert (Alexae) III, and Bryan Westbrook and four great-grandchildren. Dear aunt of Traci Kronk. Katherine passed peacefully on January 23, 2020, she was 97. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Thursday Jan. 30th from 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM, all at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 5841 Werk Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45248. The family suggests memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. Please visit www.dwifuneralhome.com to express your condolences.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
