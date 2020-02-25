Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
7000 Winton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
More Obituaries for Katherine Papathanas
Katherine Papathanas


1925 - 2020
Katherine Papathanas Obituary
Katherine Papathanas

Cincinnati - Katherine Papathanas (nee Vidas) passed suddenly on February 23, at the age of 94. She is the wife of the late Kostas Papathanas. Loving moher of Harry (Joyce) Papathanas and Mary Kay Papathanas. Cherished Baba of Katie, Michelle, Allison and Anthony. Dear sister of Argeri Vidas and the late Thomas, Theodora and Lena. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday evening from 5-8 PM at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Avenue at Queen City and Funeral service Friday, 11 AM, at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 7000 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45224. If desired, memorials may be made to the church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
