Katherine Sabo
Norwood - Katherine Shelby beloved wife of Mark Sabo, loving stepmother of Erin (JJ) Schwind, adored grandmother of Taylor and Ava, cherished daughter of Alice and the late James Shelby, dear sister of James Shelby, Michael Shelby, Angela Young and Elizabeth Barker. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family and many friends. Kathy received her doctorate from Miami University and was the superintendent at Norwood Schools. She passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 51. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10AM at the Norwood Middle School Auditorium, 2060 Sherman Ave, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norwood City School District, Dr. Kathy Sabo Memorial Scholarship, 2132 Williams Ave, Norwood, Ohio 45212. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019