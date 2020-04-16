|
Katherine Tina Zaferes
Cheviot - of Cincinnati (Cheviot), born May 4, 1949 passed early Wednesday morning April 8th. Tina lived her entire life in Cincinnati. She was born into an intergenerational household in Clifton with grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins occupying the several floors. The family moved to Westwood in the early 50's and then to their home in Cheviot in 1961 where she lived until her death. Tina graduated from Western Hills High School in 1967, studied at the University of Cincinnati and completed her degree from Miller Business College. She worked at the family restaurant, the Westwood Grill and assisted with the accounting. After over 45 years as a faithful employee Tina retired from Mees Distributors in 2017. In her younger years Tina enjoyed traveling, especially to her ancestral Greece. She was also an avid reader and looked forward to attending and hosting her book club. Tina was a faithful lifetime member of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Finneytown. At the church Tina helped with the annual Panygeri, assisted with Sunday School and was a member and Board member and Treasurer of the Ladies Philoptochos Society (one of the largest women's philanthropic organizations in the United States). She would often help her mother in purchasing and preparing pastries for the annual bake sale and Panygeri. She was preceded in death by her father James T. Zaferes (1971), her mother Patricia Zaferes (2018) and her brother Stanley J. Zaferes (1988). She is survived by her brother Rev. Fr. Thomas J Zaferes (Oakland, CA) his wife Presvytera Julie Zaferes and their four children: Demetri (Pleasant Hill, CA); Katie (Warren MI) Melissa (Bryan, TX) and Rev. Fr. Christopher Zaferes (Columbus OH), his wife Presvytera Sophia and their new born daughter Gavriella Maria whom she visited and held four weeks before her passing. Services will be at the Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek orthodox Church on Tuesday April 21 at 11am. Due to the sheltering in place orders, the service will be live streamed at the church's website. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. May her memory be eternal. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020