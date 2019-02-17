Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
8645 Kenwood Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Wilson

Obituary Condolences

Katherine Wilson Obituary
Katherine Wilson

Cincinnati - Katherine "Kay" (nee Frederick), beloved wife of the late Paul W. Wilson, cherished mother of Karen (Jack) Reuter, Kathy Wilson, Steven (Barbara) Wilson, Kim Wilson, Kelly Hesketh, devoted grandmother of Zack, Andy and Katy Reuter, Samantha Hesketh and Alex Wilson, loving great-grandmother of four. Passed away on Thursday, February 14th at the age of 97. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18th from 4-7PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19th at 11AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 8645 Kenwood Rd. (45242). The family asks that donations be directed to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton St. (45214), or to Animal Rescue Fund, P. O. Box 464, Amelia, Ohio (45102). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.