Kathleen "Kathie" Bain
Harrison - loving wife of Carl; mother of: Karen (Chris) Marx, Thomas (Aly), Jimi (Bridgette), & Russell (Kristin) Bain & Suzanne (Justin) Wesling; loving grandma of 11; dear sister of: Pattie (Jerry) Hudepohl, Mimi Wright, Don (Jean), Bob (Joyce), Bill (Jana), Mike (Francesca) & Terry (Kathy) McElroy. Also survived by many nieces nephews & friends. Visitation Thurs. Oct. 15, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine Street, Harrison. Mass of Christian Burial Fri., Oct. 16 at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (New Haven Rd) Harrison. Memorials to pancan.org. full obit www.braterfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
