- - Kathleen C. "Kathy" Deimling (nee Wolfer) beloved wife of John P. "Jack" Deimling, devoted mother of Daniel P. and Andrew J. (Michelle) Deimling, loving grandmother of Nathan J., dear sister of Pat (the late Dick) Riehle, Linda (Vern) Garrison, the late Wilbur (Bev) Wolfer, and Ann Cooper, also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 28, 2019. Age 71 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Mon. June 3, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Mon. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to or . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019