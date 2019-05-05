Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Cincinnati - Kathleen Cain Judge, 75, preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles Joseph Judge. Daughter of the late Harry and Agnes Riley Cain. Kathleen grew up in Clifton and was a Graduate of Ursuline Academy. Loving mother of Marc B. (Margaret) & Charles J. (Anne) Judge; beloved grandmother of Charlotte Anne and Oliver Michael Judge; Dear sister of Carol R. Cain, Michael R. (Barbara Ann) Cain, Harriet (Dan) Cain Neeley, Brian Cain, and the late Gordon R. (Alexis) Cain. Dear Aunt of Brianne Riley Cain and Noah Neely. A memorial service will be held Monday May 6, 2019 at 10:30 am, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019
