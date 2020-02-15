|
Kathleen Gilliland
Cincinnati - Gilliland, Kathleen (nee Hutchison), loving mother of Michael, and Scott (Kristin), and the late William Gilliland. Cherished grandmother of Seth, Hannah, Kyle and Luke Gilliland. Dear sister of David Hutchison, Judy Hinkle, the late Billy and Tony Hutchison. Passed away February 13, 2020 at the age of 72. Visitation Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 10:30 AM until service at Noon. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020