Kathleen Giuseffi
Fairfield - Kathleen (nee Baird) Beloved wife of the late Jerome Landis Giuseffi. Devoted mother of Janette (Boris) Kerkez, the late Jeri Kathleen Giuseffi and Janene (Anthony) Ritchie. Sister of Karen Schuermann, Kimberly Weber and Karla Smith. Loving grandmother to Veronika, Vivien, Blane and Evelyn. Died Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, age 74. Formerly of Norwood. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Southwest Ohio. Memorials requested to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. Services will be private. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019