Kathleen H. Sensel



Kathleen H. Sensel passed away comfortably on Sunday, May 31st surrounded by her loved ones. Kathleen was a loving wife, aunt, sister, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend to many people. She is survived by her two sons Ed and Matt, their wives Trisha and Shelly, her grandchildren Stephen, Ted, Anna, Maya, Logan, and Molly, and her many friends and family. Kathleen was married for 50 years to her late husband Ed Sensel, who she loved dearly. She loved to garden, cook, go to the beach, and be with her family and friends. She was a warm light in so many peoples lives and will continue to live within the hearts of many. Arrangements for Kathleen's funeral will be made in the coming months.









