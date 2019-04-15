|
Kathleen Hueneman (nee Scully)
Cincinnati - Kathleen Hueneman (nee Scully) former wife of the late Melvin J. Hueneman, beloved mother of Thomas A. (Margie), Jerome J. (the late Leslie), Matthew J. (Amy) Hueneman, Sally A. (the late Dennis) Ward, Nancy E. (Gregg) Flammer, and Leslie M. (Robert and the late Dave) Doran, dear grandmother of Liz (Myron), Jessica (David), Alex, Tim, Jeff (Jordan), Katie, Abby (Evan), Jennie, Allison, and Sam. April 13, 2019. Age 92 years. A Native of Mt. Adams. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Immaculata Church, Mt. Adams, on Wed. April 17, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. from 4-6 PM. Memorials to Holy Cross Immaculata Church or .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019