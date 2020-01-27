Services
Maham Funeral Home
187 N 2Nd St
Williamsburg, OH 45176
(513) 724-2278
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
3234 Williamsburg-Bantam Road
Williamsburg, OH
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
3234 Williamsburg-Bantam Road
Williamsburg, OH
Kathleen Jones Obituary
Kathleen Jones

Williamsburg - Kathleen Estelle Jones (nee Hall), age 95, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, beloved wife of the late Howard K. Jones, loving mother of Rodney Lee Jones and Shelia (Robert) Smith, cherished grandmother of Robert, Katie, Richard and Rachel, cherished great-grandmother of Addison Smith. Services will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 3234 Williamsburg-Bantam Road, Williamsburg, Ohio on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12pm. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service at the church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
