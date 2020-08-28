Kathleen Louise McFarland



Port Orange, FL - It is with great sadness that the family of Kathy McFarland, 62 of Port Orange, FL, announces her passing. Kathy went to be with the Lord on Aug.23, 2020. Anyone that has ever spent any time with Kathy knows how sweet, kind and giving she was. She is survived by her mother Phyllis and brother Mike. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Tom. In the interest of public safety, a memorial service is not planned. In Lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter.









