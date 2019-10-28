Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Focks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. "Kathy" Focks

Add a Memory
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Focks Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" M. Focks

Kathleen "Kathy" M. Focks, 69, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She retired from Cincinnati Public Schools and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Kathy was active in the Northside Senior Center, she was an avid Bingo player and she loved watching movies. She is survived by her uncle: Joe Hack and several cousins. Visitation will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1750 Chase Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223 on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment: Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church or , 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now