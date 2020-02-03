|
|
Kathleen M. Mueller
(nee Miller) beloved wife of William C. Mueller, loving mother of Laura (Chris) Vest, David Mueller, Brian Mueller and Todd (Shelly) Mueller, grandmother "Mammy" of Andy, Branden, Alex and Connor, sister of Rick (Janice) Miller, also survived by other family and friends. Kathy's family would like to thank the Hospice Crisis Care staff that cared for her. Passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Family will greet friends Saturday 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to Metzcor (Adult Day Program), 5118 Crookshank Rd. (45238). www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020