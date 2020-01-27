|
Kathleen R. Reese (nee Finke)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of 62 years to Ralph J. Reese. Loving mother of Maureen (Anita) Reese, Mark (Maureen) Reese and Karen Blum. Grandmother of Lauren, Ryan and Meredith. Great grandmother of Lucy. Sister of Mary Jo (the late Dean) Tyree and the late Clifford (Alice) Finke. Kathleen passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 83. Visitation at Assumption Church, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy, 45231 on Thursday, January 30 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020