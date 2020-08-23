Kathleen Roeder
Mason - (nee Wallace) 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of John for over 55 years, devoted mother of Liesl Roeder, Jock (Kim) Roeder and Thomas (Elizabeth) Roeder, loving grandmother of Casey, Brodie, Gillian, Carson and Anderson Roeder, dear sister of Sue (late Bernie) Orlowski, Michelle (Tim) Robisch and the late Paul Wallace, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249 on Wednesday, August 26th at 12 noon. MASKS are required for visitation and Mass and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a story or send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com