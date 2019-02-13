Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Mt. Notre Dame Chapel
699 E. Columbia Ave
Reading, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Mt. Notre Dame Chapel
699 E. Columbia Ave
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Csj
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Kathryn Frances Lednik "Kaye" (Formerly Genevieve) Csj Sr.

Obituary Condolences

Sister Kathryn Frances Lednik "Kaye" (Formerly Genevieve) Csj Sr. Obituary
Sister Kathryn Frances "Kaye" Lednik, CSJ (formerly Sr. Genevieve)

Hamilton - Sister Kathryn Frances "Kaye" Lednik, CSJ (formerly Sr. Genevieve) beloved member of the Congregation of St. Joseph, entered into eternal life on Feb. 10, 2019, at age 81. Sr. Kaye was the loving daughter of the late Teofil and Genevieve Janos Lednik, immigrants from Czechoslovakia. Born and raised in Hamilton, OH, the youngest of eight children. Loving sister of the late Rose Renneker (Vincent), Mary Becker (Robert), Elizabeth Wilke (Albert), Mildred Weber (Paul), Genevieve Lednik and Robert Lednik. Survived by brother, Teofil (Ruth) Lednik, sister-in-law Emma Jane Lednik and a large extended family including 22 nieces and nephews. Sr. Kaye was preceded in death by six nieces and nephews. Sr. Kaye received a BS degree in Education from Edgecliff/Xavier University, a M. Ed in Theology from Xavier University and an MA in Religious Education from Seattle University in Washington State. Her elementary teaching career included Guardian Angels, Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Thomas More Schools in Cincinnati, OH. She was also Religious Education Coordinator at Guardian Angels, St. Matthias, and Director of Religious Education at St. Vincent Ferrer. Her favorite age group to teach was the youngest elementary school children after-school programs in Roselawn, Cincinnati before her health declined and she retired at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center in Reading, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Mt. Notre Dame Chapel, 699 E. Columbia Ave., Reading, OH 45215 on Thur. Feb. 14, at 10 AM. Visitation at the Chapel from 9-10 AM. Interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Anderson Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Congregation of St. Joseph, 3430 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, OH 44111-2997. Website: csjoseph.org/donation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now