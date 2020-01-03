|
Hyde Park - Kathryn "Kay" Brennan Fugazzi, beloved wife of the late Eugene M. Fugazzi. Loving mother of Beth (Rick) Ball, Tom (Michele) Fugazzi, Brennan (Kathleen) Fugazzi, and the late Jeanne Fugazzi Bull and Steve Fugazzi. Also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Died peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 99. Kay was a lifelong resident of Hyde Park and active member of Saint Mary Parish. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Deupree Cottages for the wonderful care, support and friendship that they have given us all over the past years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary Church, 2853 Erie Avenue, Hyde Park, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 7th. There will be a private burial. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 to the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to: The Deupree Cottages,The Episcopal Retirement Services Foundation 3870 Virginia Avenue, 45227 or https://www.episcopalretirement.com/donate/online. Condolences may be expressed at www.rohdefuneral.com
