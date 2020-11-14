1/1
Kathryn Grueninger
1927 - 2020
Cincinnati - Grueninger, Kathryn (nee Leininger) beloved wife of the late Carl E. Grueninger, Jr for 69 years. Devoted mother of Carl III (Mary Ronan) and Ann (Steve) Ferguson. Loving grandmother of Beki Ferguson and Aisling Grueninger. Sister of the late Fred (Lynn) Leininger. Beloved aunt of: Eric (Claire) Leininger, Karen (Chuck) Parrish, Mark (William Rutz) Leininger, Gail (Dave Raushnuber) Leininger, Susan (Kevin) Norman and cousin of the late Ruth Krimme. Born July 22, 1927, to Helen (Schaufert) and Fred Leininger in Cincinnati, OH. Graduate of Hughes High School 1945, University of Cincinnati 1949 College of Education. Retired teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools, teaching at Washburn, Covedale and Cheviot Schools. Died November 12, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Member of the Westwood Women's Club, Hamilton County Retired Teachers Association, The State Teacher's Retirement System of Ohio and Order of the Eastern Star Foundation, Cincinnati, OH. Services will be held in private and at the convenience of the- family at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Shriner's Hospital for Children: 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018 Cinti. OH, 45229 or Cheviot Methodist Church 3820 Westwood Northern Blvd. Cinti. OH, 45221. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes 513 853-1035.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
