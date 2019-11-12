|
Kathryn H. Gabelman
Anderson Twp. - (nee Adams) Cherished wife and best friend of the late Richard J. Gabelman for 45 years, loving mother of Richard P. (Stephanie) Gabelman, adored grandmother of Noah, Bailey & Ainsley, caring sister of Nancy Adams & the late Judy Adams. Passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Age 71. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial, Guardian Angels Church, 6531 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Saturday, November 16 at 10:30AM, where friends may call from 9:30 until time of mass. Memorials may be directed to SPCA. Attn: Development Department, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 or www.spcacincinnati.org.Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019