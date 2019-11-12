Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
6531 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
6531 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Gabelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn H. Gabelman

Add a Memory
Kathryn H. Gabelman Obituary
Kathryn H. Gabelman

Anderson Twp. - (nee Adams) Cherished wife and best friend of the late Richard J. Gabelman for 45 years, loving mother of Richard P. (Stephanie) Gabelman, adored grandmother of Noah, Bailey & Ainsley, caring sister of Nancy Adams & the late Judy Adams. Passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Age 71. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial, Guardian Angels Church, 6531 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Saturday, November 16 at 10:30AM, where friends may call from 9:30 until time of mass. Memorials may be directed to SPCA. Attn: Development Department, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 or www.spcacincinnati.org.Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -