Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
Cincinnati - Kathryn Louise Hall (nee Mullen), a resident of Mt. Washington Care Center in Cincinnati, passed away November 11, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph C. Hall, beloved mother of Lillian Bradshaw (Edward), Kathy Williams (Kent), Carolyn Hall and the late Nancy Seebohm (Robert), cherished grandmother of Eddie, Jennifer, Angie, Joe, Sarah, Katie, Ronnie, Rodney, Jeff, Tammy and Chessy and survived by 24 precious great-grandchildren, dear sister of the late Gene Mullen, Dutch Mullen and Martha Boetger. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16 from 12:00-1:00 PM at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia, followed by her funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment at Graceland Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
