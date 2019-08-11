Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Kathryn J. (Miller) Denny


1925 - 2019
Kathryn J. (Miller) Denny Obituary
Kathryn J. Denny (nee Miller)

Anderson Twp. - Kathryn J. Denny (nee Miller) age 93 of Anderson Twp., died July 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Milne G. Denny, devoted mother of Anne E. (Daniel) Doran and the late William H. (Diana) Denny, loving grandmother of Ryan (Kelly) & Sarah Doran and the late Michael Doran, caring great-grandmother of Emma, Cullen, and Landon, and dear sister of Rebecca Martin and the late Helen Hill and Barbara Jones. At her request, private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Midwest Hospice, 10925 Reed Hartman Hwy, Suite 312, Cincinnati, OH. 45242 or the Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences, 2139 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH. 45219. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
