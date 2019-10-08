Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Kathryn Mari
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Mari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Mari


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kathryn Mari Obituary
KATHRYN MARI

Woodlawn - Kathryn Regina "Kathy" (nee Haverkos). Beloved wife of Umberto Mari. Stepmother of Nick (Karen) Mari and the late Antonio (Stephanie) Mari. Dear sister of Steven (Barb) Haverkos. Stepsister of Marianne (Bob) Privette and Gary Hunley. Grandmother of Emily and Isabella. Aunt of Scott, Kim, Jason, Michael, Damon, Melissa, Robert and Sarah. Passed away Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 at age 61. Memorial gathering and celebration of life service Sunday Oct. 13 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now