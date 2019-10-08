|
KATHRYN MARI
Woodlawn - Kathryn Regina "Kathy" (nee Haverkos). Beloved wife of Umberto Mari. Stepmother of Nick (Karen) Mari and the late Antonio (Stephanie) Mari. Dear sister of Steven (Barb) Haverkos. Stepsister of Marianne (Bob) Privette and Gary Hunley. Grandmother of Emily and Isabella. Aunt of Scott, Kim, Jason, Michael, Damon, Melissa, Robert and Sarah. Passed away Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 at age 61. Memorial gathering and celebration of life service Sunday Oct. 13 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019