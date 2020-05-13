Kathryn Marie "Kathy" Clark
1958 - 2020
Kathryn Marie "Kathy" Clark

Loveland - Kathryn Marie "Kathy" Clark age 61 died peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on October 20, 1958 daughter of the late James "Casey" and Kathryn "Kate" (Buchman) Clark. She was vice president of communications for Luxottica of Milan Italy.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Keith) Smith; brothers, Dave (Phyllis) Clark, Doug (Wendi) Clark and Dennis (Tammy) Clark; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Private family service will be held Saturday, May 16 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a program Kathy was very active in: OneSight of Cincinnati. (https://my.onesight.org/campaign/in-loving-memory-of-kathy-clark)

Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
