Kathryn Pulos Chaldekas
Kathryn Pulos Chaldekas, passed peacefully at the age of 91 on October 30, 2020. PRIVATE FAMILY ONLY services will be held Wednesday November 4th, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd., 45224. Funeral Services will be livestreamed by clicking this link https://www.htsnchurch.org/ministries/live-broadcast
. Donations in her honor can be made to The Daughters of Penelope Foundation, Inc., or to the Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. For a complete obituary, to express your condolences, or to make a memorial contribution, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com