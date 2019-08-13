|
Kathy A. Schad
Bellevue, Ky - (nee Grailer), mother of Missy (Jeff) Evans and Kristen (Brent) Burman. Grandmother of Marissa, Braden and Kohen. Dear sister of the late Gary Grailer. Daughter of the late Robert Grailer and Lorene (Scott) Grailer-Henze. She is also survived by her dog Buddy. Sunday, August 11, 2019 age 59 years. Visitation Thursday, August 15 from 5:30 pm until time of funeral services at 7 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, 483 S. Loop Rd. Edgewood, Ky 41017. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019