Crossroads Community Church
3500 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crossroads Church
3500 Madison Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads Church
Oakley, OH
Cincinnati - Kathy Beechem passed peacefully at the age of 67 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Wife to the late Pete Nadherny and survived by his children, Michael & Steven (Kathy) Nadherny. Daughter of Gladys and the late Tom Beechem. Sister to Mary Jo (Mike) Whelan, the late Tom Beechem, II, Joe (Nancy) Beechem, Brian (Tammy) Beechem, and Beth (Matt) Krebs. Sister-in-law to Paula Beechem.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 3500 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209 (Oakley site). Funeral service will be Saturday, March 16, 10:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church, Oakley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Crossroads Church (www.crossroads.net/oakley), the YWCA (www.ywca.org) or to the UC Brain Tumor Center (https://foundation.uc.edu/areas-donate?id=bc52afc5-763d-4df1-a642-2de08695e61c). For online condolences and a full obituary, please visit www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
