Kathy Koch
Harrison - Beloved daughter of Jean Koch (nee Doll) and the late John Koch. Devoted sister of Jean Koch, Karen (Robert) Kloth, Kenneth Koch and the late John (liv. Josie) Koch, Jr. Died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Age 70 years. Visitation Saturday at 12 noon until time of services at 1PM at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison. Luncheon to follow at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., PO Box 567, Kanab, UT 84741
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 9, 2019