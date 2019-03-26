|
Kathy Padgett
Colerain Twp. - Kathleen "Kathy" Padgett (nee Barnhorn), beloved wife of the late Michael "Mike" Padgett. Devoted mother of Tim (Roxanne) Thacker, Carol Ann (Jamie) Pruitt, Michael (Patti) Thacker, Trisha Metz, Greg (Hope) Padgett, Dave (Brooke) Padgett, Tom (Jessica) Padgett, and Steve (Jennifer) Padgett. Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren. Sister of Robert (Chi Chi) Barnhorn and Joseph (Holly) Barnhorn. Kathy passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 73. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (March 28) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., on Friday (March 29) at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), 1411 K. Street NW Suite 800 Washington DC 200005. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019