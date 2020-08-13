1/1
Katie Burdorf-Cochran
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katie Burdorf-Cochran

Pleasant Plain - Catherine L. "Katie" Burdorf-Cochran, loving wife of Alex Cochran. Devoted daughter of Laura Renke and Scott Burdorf. Beloved sister of Abby (Charles) Neugebauer, and the late Leah Renke. Dear granddaughter of Roger and the late Ann Burdorf, and Tom and Lu Denhart. Step-daughter of the late Judy Burdorf, and survived by countless friends and loved ones. Katie was a 2015 graduate of Deer Park High School and a member of their band. An equestrian extraordinaire and a dog mom. She was the International Coordinator at Dubois Chemical. A certified scuba diver, and world traveler. She was smart, vivacious, independent and generous and one of the most kindhearted people, and a friend to all who met her. Passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Age 23. A gathering of friends will be held Sunday, Aug. 16th from 2:00PM until time of Memorial Service at 4:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Social distancing and face masks required. Please wear bright colors as we celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Katie to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement, 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to Katie’s family. She was part of our Kenwood GFS family some years ago and we are all saddened by her passing. Comfort and peace to all during this time. She was a sweetheart.
Jen Melms
Coworker
August 14, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful wife, daughter, friend. You will all be in my th and prayers. I pray for your comfort and for peace.
Gina Lothrop
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved