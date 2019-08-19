|
KATIE MARIE RIGGS
Sharonville - Katie Marie Riggs passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Willows, Mallard Cove, Cincinnati, Ohio, at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Ann Tapley, and three brothers: Charles, Carl and Donald. She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Billy M. Riggs, and two brothers, Bobby Tapley and his wife, Barbara, and Johnny Tapley. She leaves to mourn her passing several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 20, at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale, 45241 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Final services will be held at 10 a. m., Wednesday, August 21 at the funeral home followed by internment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2019