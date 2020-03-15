|
Katie Whitaker
Hamilton - Katie L. Whitaker, 26, of Fairfield, OH, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton. Katie was a manager with the IHOP on Colerain Ave. Katie was a graduate of Amelia High School, the Past President of the Amelia BPA, and the Secretary of the BPA for the State of OH. Katie is survived by her daughter, Isabelle Parrish, her boyfriend, Kenny Parrish, her mother, Debbie Whitaker, her father, Darrell (Susan) Whitaker, her brother, Christopher (Chelsea) Whitaker, her sisters, Stephanie (Michael) Russell, and Stephanie (Greg) Petersen, and her grandmother, Clara Whitaker. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Pierce Township Cemetery in Amelia, OH. Memorials are suggested to the GoFundMe.com Fighting forKatie. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020