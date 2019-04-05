|
Katina Kyrios
Cincinnati - KYRIOS, Katina (Tina) Kritikos, fell asleep in the Lord on April 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John George Kyrios. She is survived by her daughters Lillian Kyrios of Cincinnati and Matina Lagos (Thomas) of Springfield, Ohio, sons George J. Kyrios of Cincinnati and Demetrios J. Kyrios (Silvia) of Wellesley, Mass. She is also survived and will be dearly missed by her five grandchildren who were the pride of her life, John Kyrios (Colleen), Argeri Lagos (Evyenia), Yianni Lagos, Michael Kyrios (Danielle), and Katherine Kyrios (her namesake). She is also survived by three great grandchildren, Lucy Grace Kyrios, James George Kyrios, and Athanasios Argeri Lagos. Katina, affectionately called Yiayia by everyone who loved her, was born on June 25, 1927 to Demetrios and Lygeri Kritikos. She grew up in Neohori, a mountain village in the southern Peloponnesian region of Greece, and later moved to Athens to train as a seamstress. She immigrated to America on Christmas Day 1947 to live with her oldest brother John Cretan. Together they established Cretan's Confectionary, later to become Cretan's Grill, in Carthage in 1948. Katina worked until she was 82 years old. She loved serving people and never wanted anyone to leave her kitchen hungry. There was always an extra seat at her table. During her time at Cretan's, she taught her 4 children and 5 grandchildren the value of a day's work, as all of them spent time busing tables, mopping floors, and working the cash register. Despite growing up during troubling times in Greece or perhaps because of it, every family member, friend, and customer, all came to love Katina's kindness. During her later years, she had the privilege of playing with 3 great grandchildren that brought her new joy. Katina both loved and was loved her entire life and will always be in the hearts of those who knew her. May her memory be eternal. Visitation is set for 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 7th, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester, Ohio. Another visitation will be held at the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Monday, April 8th with the funeral service starting at 10:00 A.M. The burial to follow at St. Joseph New Cemetery, 4500 Foley Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio. The Makaria (funeral meal) back in the church hall. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity- St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000, Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45224.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019