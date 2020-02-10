|
Kay Hartsel
Montgomery - Kay E. Hartsel. Beloved wife of the late James Hartsel. Loving mother of Julie (Bernie) Gerdes, Jon (Johanna) Hartsel and Matt (Megan) Hartsel. Cherished grandmother of Nick, Rob, Finn, Culley, Sage, August and Theo. Dear sister of Ann Reynolds and Karla Gutheil. Many dear friends. Passed away February 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19 from 10-11 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7701 Kenwood Rd., Kenwood, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020