Keiko "Kay" (nee Kato) Culp



Anderson Twp - Keiko "Kay" Culp (nee Kato) wife of the late Siegmond "Sieg" Culp, beloved mother of Susan (Bud) Lehman. Died Oct. 7, 2020 at age 92 . Residence Anderson Twp. Kay's request was no service and memorials to your favorite animal shelter. Kay and her family would like to thank her caregivers and hospice team at Brookdale Kenwood. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









