Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Bedell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Bedell

Add a Memory
Keith Bedell Obituary
Keith Bedell

Cincinnati/Northside - Keith Bedell, age 48, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A celebration of life will take place on December 28, with memorial visitation at 3:00pm until the time of service at 4:00pm, located at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, OH. Additional information is available and condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -