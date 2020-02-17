Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7701 Kenwood Rd
Cincinnati, OH

Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7701 Kenwood Rd
Cincinnati, OH

Keith Ian Buchanan, 82 of Deerfield Twp., passed away Friday February 14, 2020. Husband of Bebe Joyce (nee Johnson) Buchanan. Devoted father of Leslie Strader, Lindsey McSwain and Clayton (Sharon) Buchanan.Two grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive. One sister, Heather (Marshall) Wiseman also survives. Keith was born April 2, 1937 in Cincinnati. He graduated from Hughes High School where he met his wife, Bebe. He attended Miami University College in Oxford during of which he joined the US Army in October 1956 until he was honorably discharged in September 1959. He married Bebe in December 1957. They lived in Germany and France during his service. He was a Specialist 5 in the service. He worked at Procter & Gamble from 1959 until early retire in 1995. After retiring he began a career with Coldwell Banker for 17 years. Visitation will be Thursday Feb. 20th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 7701 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH, 45236 at 1:00 pm until the service at 2:30 pm with Pastor Heidi Johns presiding. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
