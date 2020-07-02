Kelvin Alan Viets
Hamilton - Age 66, of Hamilton, OH, passed away Saturday, June 27th, 2020, after suffering with Alzheimer's. He was born on February 15, 1954, the son of George and Marjorie (Brooks) Viets, in Falls City, Nebraska. He was raised on his parents' farm in Craig, MO, earned a chemistry degree at Univ of Missouri KC, and worked in agricultural chemicals his entire career, mostly with Bayer in Kansas City, MO. He was also an avid handball player. A lifelong Lutheran, he was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and president. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Amy, daughter Mary Evelyn Viets, son Aaron (Mary) Viets, brother Dan Viets, sister Sheila (Bryan) Rennison, nephew Daniel Rennison, and a grandson David Alan Viets. Burial will be in Craig, MO. Memorials may be directed to LCMS (Lutheran) World Relief, Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Cincinnati Handball Association (GCHA), or the charity of your choice
.