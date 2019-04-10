|
Ken C. Broenner
Cincinnati - Loving husband of Sharon Broenner (nee Freeman). Dear father of Craig (Cherra) and Jason (Stacy) Broenner. Grandfather of Marley and Bonham, Josie and Laney Broenner. Brother of Gary (Cindra) Broenner. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He retired from Metcut Research after 42 years of service. He was originally with the Glendale Fire Dept. and retired from the Springdale Fire Dept. Ken passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 73. Visitation at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019