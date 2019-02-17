|
|
Ken Mueller
Montgomery - Ken Mueller, beloved husband of the late Tracy Mueller (nee Roberts) for 62 years; devoted father of Thomas Mueller, the late Michael Mueller, the late Russell Mueller, Sherry (Carson) Williams, and Holly (David) Kouidri; cherished Papa of Brittney and Amanda Williams, Ireland, Hunter, and Garrison Wiesenhahn, passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Ken was an Air Force Veteran and a 35 year employee of Cincinnati Milacron, as President in Vienna, Austria and retiring from the company as Controller. Visitation at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., 45231 on Wednesday February 20th from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019