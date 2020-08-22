Kendall "Ken" KuntzKendall "Ken" Kuntz passed away peacefully at home with his family at the age of 92 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He will be forever missed by his extended family, friends, and neighbors. Ken was an exceptionally kind and caring person who loved tennis, playing piano (by ear), ripe summer tomatoes, boating, biking, tending his plants, painting, and his family. Ken is survived by his devoted wife Lori Kuntz (nee Gott) of 69 years, and his children Diane (David) Kuntz Stevens, Terrie (Vince) Minniti, Gary (Debby) Kuntz, and Sandy (Jeff) Kuntz Kahn. He is the cherished grandfather of Lea (Bryan) Minniti Shepard, Caren (John) Minniti Harrison, Smiley Stevens, and five great grandchildren, Josie, Stella, Dalia, Ana, and Elisha. Ken is survived by his two brothers: Glenn (Patty) Wilfert and David (Laura) Wilfert and his many beloved nieces and nephews. We will miss his gentle spirit and are beyond blessed to have had him in our lives. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington, on Thur. Aug. 27, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30-10:30 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.