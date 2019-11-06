Services
Preston Charles Funeral Home
400 N Wayne Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
513-761-0082
Liberty Township - Deacon Kendall Norman loving and devoted husband of Filisha C. Norman passed away Nov. 4th at the age of 74. Beloved father of four sons; Kevin K. (Angela), Eric J. (Joanna), Rodney R. (Pamela) and Roge'r O.C. Norman; dear brother of Marcia Murray and the late Paul V. Norman; also survived by sister-in-law, Lurline Baker-Kent, five grandchildren, other relatives and many dear friends. Men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. please take notice. Contributions may be sent to Back2Back.org (Orphaned Children's Ministries). Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. Sign registry www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
