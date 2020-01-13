Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Kenneth A. Metz Obituary
Kenneth A. Metz beloved son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Louise A. (nee McMullen) Metz, dear brother of James Metz, Eugene Metz (Donna), Terrence Metz (JoAnn), Jacqueline Ledford, Cheryl Meece, Tamara Fangman (Dave), Sonya Dupps (Glenn), Michael Metz, Jennifer Helmers (Steve), Michelle Metz (Greg) and the late Robert Metz Jr. and Daniel Metz, brother-in-law of Carol Metz, dear "brother" of Steve Hill and dear friend of Julie Renovato, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and good friends. January 10, 2020. Age 56 years. Visitation Thursday from 5-8 PM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where a Funeral Blessing will be held Thursday at 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
