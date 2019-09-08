Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Kenneth A. Rudolph Obituary
Anderson Twp. - Kenneth A. Rudolph husband of the late Mary R. Rudolph (nee Borchers) beloved father of David Rudolph, Karen Rudolph, and Elaine (Bob) Fehrenbach, brother of the late Diane Sutphin, dear grandfather of Matthew and Andrew Rudolph, and Megan and Kevin Fehrenbach, son of the late Mildred and Ernest Rudolph. Died Sept. 7, 2019. Age 86 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. Sept. 11, at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Wed. from 10-11 AM. Ken was a Corporal in the US Army stationed in Germany from Sept. 1953 to Mar. 1955 in the 4th Division 22nd Inf. Reg. during the Korean War. Memorials to or American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
