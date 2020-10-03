1/
Kenneth Adams
Kenneth Adams

Cincinnati - Adams, Kenneth "Kenny", devoted dad of Kristen Korte and cherished grandpa of Hannah Korte. Loving son of the late Ron and Mary Adams. Dear brother of Frank (Mary) Adams and Julie Dollenmayer. Uncle of Shannon, Catie and Sarah. Great friend of 41 years of Mike Burke. Passed away October 1, 2020 at the age of 54. Visitation (masks are required) is Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 4 to 7 PM. The celebration of Kenny's life will continue Sunday October 11, 2020 from 1 to 4 PM at The Roadhouse, 509 Pedretti Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Oak Hills Band Association, Attn: OHBA Treasurer, PO Box 58091 Cincinnati, OH 45258 or Cincinnati Lab Rescue PO Box 30561 Cincinnati OH 45230 www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
The Roadhouse
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
