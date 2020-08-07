Kenneth Alcorn
Blue Ash - Kenneth Eugene, 85 died Tuesday August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Alcorn. Son of the late Antoinette Catherine and Roy Standford Alcorn Sr. Beloved father of Evelyn Alcorn, Julie (Sam) Meece, Lisa (Frank) Wright, David Alcorn and stepdaughter Vicki Parsons, the late stepsons Michael Bevins and Steve Bevins. Grandfather to six, Carrie Stover, Franklin Alcorn, Kristi Davenport, Lori Sears, Jade Alcorn and late Benjamin Sears. Great grandfather to four, Fate Davenport, Josh Stover, Ellie Sears-Osborne and Natalie Sears-Osborne. Great great grandfather to two, Josie Stover and Asia Bevins. Brother of Roy Jr., Edward, Lucile, Shirley and Janet. Visitation Tuesday August 11th at 10 am until Funeral at 11am at Strawser Funeral Home Blue Ash, OH 45242. Memorials to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and American Heart Association
. Social Distancing Mandates Observed.