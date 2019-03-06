|
|
Kenneth "Butch" Baker
Newtown - Age 76. Son of the late William and Bertha Baker. Dear brother of Marilyn (John) Herbert, James (late Margaret) Baker and the late Betty (Garry) Daniel. Loving friend of Beverly Renner. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was the proud owner of 5 Valkyrie motorcycles. Visitation Thursday 5-7 PM, Moore Family Funeral Home Newtown and again Friday from 10 AM until 11 AM Service at the First Baptist Church of Newtown, 6944 Main St. Memorials are preferred to his church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019