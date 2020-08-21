Kenneth C. Freel
Lockland - Age 93. Passed away August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Junie Mae (nee Saylor) Freel. Devoted father of Donna Roth, Tom (Diane) Freel, Kenneth C. (Vickie) Freel, Jr., Tammy (the late David) Brooks, and John Freel. Loving grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 7. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center, 5440 Moeller Ave., Norwood, OH 45212. See vorhisandryan.com